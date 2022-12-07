Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry’s ex Catherine Ommanney ‘respects’ Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s ex Catherine Ommanney ‘respects’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s ex Catherine Ommanney ‘respects’ Meghan Markle

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry’s ex Catherine Ommanney ‘respects’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s ex Catherine Ommanney ‘respects’ Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Catherine Ommanney says she feels sorry for Prince Harry and how little freedom he had to be himself.
  • Adds that he is clearly not only interested in blondes.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living the life they deserved says ex Catherine Ommanney.
Advertisement

According to his ex-girlfriend Catherine Ommanney, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leading fulfilling lives.

In a recent interview with OK magazine, the woman, who claims Harry was once her toyboy, says: “Meghan and Harry look very happy together and I wish them all the best. I am so proud that Harry had the courage to move to the States and I think he really needed to do that – to finally be free.”

She added: “I have nothing but respect for Meghan, and the fact that Harry is with her shows that he does have more than one type after all – he is clearly not only interested in blondes!”

Added her:  “I did feel sorry for Harry and how little freedom he had to be himself. He seemed a little lost and I think that was because he was surrounded by so many hangers-on who didn’t have his best interests at heart.

“I could see there was little upside to his position beyond the obvious privileges and the three bodyguards that shadowed him didn’t seem to allow for much privacy.

“I remember saying to him: ‘I imagine your life must be genuinely hard, being in such a goldfish bowl.’ He replied: ‘It definitely has its moments.'”

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry’s friend calls Meghan Markle ‘500% a nightmare’
Prince Harry’s friend calls Meghan Markle ‘500% a nightmare’

Prince Harry's close pals have reportedly revealed that his wife Meghan Markle...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Prince Harry’s friend calls Meghan Markle ‘500% a nightmare’
Prince Harry’s friend calls Meghan Markle ‘500% a nightmare’
Lindsie Chrisley Talks Todd and Julie's Prison Sentences
Lindsie Chrisley Talks Todd and Julie's Prison Sentences
Samar Rana, stage actor detained in Lahore for fraud
Samar Rana, stage actor detained in Lahore for fraud
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reason for 'civil war' in Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reason for 'civil war' in Royal Family
Cast of
Cast of "Sanak" spotted in Lahore
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story