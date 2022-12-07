Prince Harry’s ex Catherine Ommanney ‘respects’ Meghan Markle

Catherine Ommanney says she feels sorry for Prince Harry and how little freedom he had to be himself.

Adds that he is clearly not only interested in blondes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living the life they deserved says ex Catherine Ommanney.

According to his ex-girlfriend Catherine Ommanney, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leading fulfilling lives.

In a recent interview with OK magazine, the woman, who claims Harry was once her toyboy, says: “Meghan and Harry look very happy together and I wish them all the best. I am so proud that Harry had the courage to move to the States and I think he really needed to do that – to finally be free.”

She added: “I have nothing but respect for Meghan, and the fact that Harry is with her shows that he does have more than one type after all – he is clearly not only interested in blondes!”

Added her: “I did feel sorry for Harry and how little freedom he had to be himself. He seemed a little lost and I think that was because he was surrounded by so many hangers-on who didn’t have his best interests at heart.

“I could see there was little upside to his position beyond the obvious privileges and the three bodyguards that shadowed him didn’t seem to allow for much privacy.

“I remember saying to him: ‘I imagine your life must be genuinely hard, being in such a goldfish bowl.’ He replied: ‘It definitely has its moments.'”

