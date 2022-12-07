Prince Harry’s friend calls Meghan Markle ‘500% a nightmare’

Prince Harry’s close pals have reportedly revealed that his wife Meghan Markle can be a “500% nightmare”.

The statement was made by royal expert Robert Lacey.

Lacey also suggested that William’s friends have been hoping for the royal brothers to reconcile.

The shocking statement was made by royal expert Robert Lacey, who said that pals of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “understand” why Prince William is “frustrated” with Meghan. Lacey was writing for The Daily Mail.

“Sussex supporters have noted the bizarre combination of self-promotion and self-pity that characterises Meghan, and can see why it has infuriated William,” according to Lacey.

“’Meghan can be a 500% nightmare,’ some close friends of Harry are among the first to admit. ‘The never-ending PR. She’s just so . . . American!’” he further claimed.

Lacey also suggested that Prince Harry and William’s mutual friends have been hoping for the royal brothers to reconcile, saying: “The brothers’ friends made up a particularly tightly knit network until the moment of Meghan’s arrival – and when the fraternal split followed, for all its depth and bitterness, the circle of friends did not, in fact, take rival sides.”

“All the mutual friends I have encountered find themselves seeing both points of view – William’s defensiveness of the monarchy as he sees it, and Harry’s defensiveness of his wife. Love versus duty. This is what makes it so painful,” Lacey stated.

