Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry’s friend calls Meghan Markle ‘500% a nightmare’
Prince Harry’s friend calls Meghan Markle ‘500% a nightmare’

Prince Harry’s friend calls Meghan Markle ‘500% a nightmare’

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry’s friend calls Meghan Markle ‘500% a nightmare’

Prince Harry’s friend calls Meghan Markle ‘500% a nightmare’

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry’s close pals have reportedly revealed that his wife Meghan Markle can be a “500% nightmare”.
  • The statement was made by royal expert Robert Lacey.
  • Lacey also suggested that William’s friends have been hoping for the royal brothers to reconcile.
Advertisement

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry’s close pals have reportedly revealed that his wife Meghan Markle can be a “500% nightmare.”

The shocking statement was made by royal expert Robert Lacey, who said that pals of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “understand” why Prince William is “frustrated” with Meghan. Lacey was writing for The Daily Mail.

“Sussex supporters have noted the bizarre combination of self-promotion and self-pity that characterises Meghan, and can see why it has infuriated William,” according to Lacey.

“’Meghan can be a 500% nightmare,’ some close friends of Harry are among the first to admit. ‘The never-ending PR. She’s just so . . . American!’” he further claimed.

Lacey also suggested that Prince Harry and William’s mutual friends have been hoping for the royal brothers to reconcile, saying: “The brothers’ friends made up a particularly tightly knit network until the moment of Meghan’s arrival – and when the fraternal split followed, for all its depth and bitterness, the circle of friends did not, in fact, take rival sides.”

“All the mutual friends I have encountered find themselves seeing both points of view – William’s defensiveness of the monarchy as he sees it, and Harry’s defensiveness of his wife. Love versus duty. This is what makes it so painful,” Lacey stated.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reason for ‘civil war’ in Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reason for ‘civil war’ in Royal Family

One of the Queen's chaplains has accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reason for 'civil war' in Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reason for 'civil war' in Royal Family
Cast of
Cast of "Sanak" spotted in Lahore
King Charles to join Kate Middleton at Christmas carol service
King Charles to join Kate Middleton at Christmas carol service
Ryan Reynolds delivers a spirited acceptance speech when he receivs People's Icon Award
Ryan Reynolds delivers a spirited acceptance speech when he receivs People's Icon Award
King Charles, Camilla shunned Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
King Charles, Camilla shunned Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Saba Faisal swears to disown son if Salman stays with wife Neha 
Saba Faisal swears to disown son if Salman stays with wife Neha 
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story