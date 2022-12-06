Prince Harry’s friends say Meghan Markle is ‘200% a nightmare’

Prince Harry’s pals admit Meghan Markle is ‘200% a nightmare.’

Royal expert Robert Lacey made the explosive claim in a newspaper article.

Some of Harry’s closest friends say Meghan is “200% nightmare.”

A royal expert says that close friends of Prince Harry have said that his wife Meghan Markle can be a “500% nightmare.”

Royal expert Robert Lacey made the explosive claim in a newspaper article. He said that friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “understand” why Prince William is “frustrated” with Meghan.

Lacey typed: “Sussex supporters have noted the bizarre combination of self-promotion and self-pity that characterises Meghan and can see why it has infuriated William.”

“Meghan can be a 500% nightmare,” some close friends of Harry are among the first to admit. “The never-ending PR “She’s just so… American!” he continued.

Lacey also said that friends of both Prince Harry and Prince William have been hoping for the royal brothers to get back together. “The brothers’ friends made up a particularly tightly knit network until the moment of Meghan’s arrival, and when the fraternal split followed, for all its depth and bitterness, the circle of friends did not, in fact, take rival sides.”

“All the mutual friends I have encountered find themselves seeing both points of view—William’s defensiveness of the monarchy as he sees it and Harry’s defensiveness of his wife.” Love versus duty “This is what makes it so painful,” Lacey stated.