Prince William ‘angry’ at Prince Harry over Netflix documentary trailers

The trailers for Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries contained barely veiled criticisms of the Royal Family.

Prince William is reportedly “extremely upset” with his brother because of this.

The trailers overshadowed his first US tour in eight years, which he was working on.

Because the trailers for Prince Harry’s new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, contained barely veiled criticisms of the Royal Family, Prince William is reportedly “extremely upset” with him.

Allegations that the Royals “leaked and planted” tales about the marriage and “waged a war” against Meghan Markle based on “race” were made in the final trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series.

Christopher Andersen, a royal author, commented on this and told US Weekly that Prince William was likely upset by the trailers because they overshadowed his first US tour in eight years.

Talking about Prince William’s ‘slow burn’ anger, Andersen said: “I mean, he tries to hide it, but it doesn’t work. I’m sure he is very, very angry at his brother and cannot understand what he’s doing.”

“William and Kate are all about preserving the monarchy and duty and all of that. And the release of these trailers, at the moment they were trying to fly the British flag as it were in the U.S. — and to have them eclipsed and overshadowed by that… I’m sure they were stunned and shocked, even if they didn’t show it,” Andersen continued.

This month, Netflix will air two portions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s show, the first on December 8 and the second on December 15.

