Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince William ‘angry’ at Prince Harry over Netflix documentary trailers
Prince William ‘angry’ at Prince Harry over Netflix documentary trailers

Prince William ‘angry’ at Prince Harry over Netflix documentary trailers

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William ‘angry’ at Prince Harry over Netflix documentary trailers

Prince William ‘angry’ at Prince Harry over Netflix documentary trailers

Advertisement
  • The trailers for Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries contained barely veiled criticisms of the Royal Family.
  • Prince William is reportedly “extremely upset” with his brother because of this.
  • The trailers overshadowed his first US tour in eight years, which he was working on.
Advertisement

Because the trailers for Prince Harry’s new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, contained barely veiled criticisms of the Royal Family, Prince William is reportedly “extremely upset” with him.

Allegations that the Royals “leaked and planted” tales about the marriage and “waged a war” against Meghan Markle based on “race” were made in the final trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series.

Christopher Andersen, a royal author, commented on this and told US Weekly that Prince William was likely upset by the trailers because they overshadowed his first US tour in eight years.

Talking about Prince William’s ‘slow burn’ anger, Andersen said: “I mean, he tries to hide it, but it doesn’t work. I’m sure he is very, very angry at his brother and cannot understand what he’s doing.”

“William and Kate are all about preserving the monarchy and duty and all of that. And the release of these trailers, at the moment they were trying to fly the British flag as it were in the U.S. — and to have them eclipsed and overshadowed by that… I’m sure they were stunned and shocked, even if they didn’t show it,” Andersen continued.

This month, Netflix will air two portions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s show, the first on December 8 and the second on December 15.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince William to comment on Meghan, Harry’s Netflix documentary
Prince William to comment on Meghan, Harry’s Netflix documentary

The first three episodes of 'Harry and Meghan' will be available on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Selma Blair's graceful look at the People's Choice Awards
Selma Blair's graceful look at the People's Choice Awards
Khloe Kardashian almost missed The People’s Choice Awards
Khloe Kardashian almost missed The People’s Choice Awards
Prince Harry's ex Catherine Ommanney 'respects' Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's ex Catherine Ommanney 'respects' Meghan Markle
Prithviraj Sukumaran greeted by Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Prithviraj Sukumaran greeted by Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Has Alia Bhatt's perspective on playing roles changed as result of motherhood?
Has Alia Bhatt's perspective on playing roles changed as result of motherhood?
Piers Morgan introduces 'Meghan Markle award' on his show
Piers Morgan introduces 'Meghan Markle award' on his show
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story