Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince William to comment on Meghan, Harry’s Netflix documentary
Prince William to comment on Meghan, Harry’s Netflix documentary

Prince William to comment on Meghan, Harry’s Netflix documentary

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William to comment on Meghan, Harry’s Netflix documentary

Prince William to comment on Meghan, Harry’s Netflix documentary

Advertisement
  • The first three episodes of ‘Harry and Meghan’ will be available on Thursday.
  • Prince Harry has claimed he is barely on speaking terms with King Charles and Prince William.
  • Buckingham Palace did not respond to inquiries for comment regarding the documentary series.
Advertisement

In a new teaser unveiled on Monday for the eagerly awaited Netflix documentary series on him and his wife Meghan, Prince Harry said that members of the British royal family frequently leak information about one another, calling it “a dirty game.”

The streaming service said that the first three episodes of the show would be accessible on Thursday amid extensive rumours about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may say about the other royals.

In interviews, the prince has claimed that he is now only barely on speaking terms with the rest of the family, particularly with his father, King Charles, and older brother, Prince William, the successor to the throne.

In response to inquiries for comment on Monday, Buckingham Palace did not immediately provide any information regarding the documentary series.

However, if more claims are made against the royal family, royal experts and hundreds of monarchists are confident that Prince William would respond on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in the US for an official visit, the first trailer for the Harry and Meghan documentary was made public.

Advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex clearly intended to make a spectacle out of William and Kate’s visit, as evidenced by the teaser.

Also Read

Prince William wishes Warren Gatland good luck. as Wales’ rugby coach
Prince William wishes Warren Gatland good luck. as Wales’ rugby coach

Prince William wished Warren Gatland well as Wales rugby coach. Warren Gatland's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Twitter freaks out Ghani Syaani song by Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square
Twitter freaks out Ghani Syaani song by Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square
Lizzo’s bold style statement at People's choice awards
Lizzo’s bold style statement at People's choice awards
Will Deepika Padukone present FIFA WC trophy during finals?
Will Deepika Padukone present FIFA WC trophy during finals?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles at risk after December 9th
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles at risk after December 9th
Rain of 'dislikes' on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry documentary trailer
Rain of 'dislikes' on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry documentary trailer
Ant Anstead and Christina Hall reaches custody agreement
Ant Anstead and Christina Hall reaches custody agreement
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story