Prince William to comment on Meghan, Harry’s Netflix documentary

In a new teaser unveiled on Monday for the eagerly awaited Netflix documentary series on him and his wife Meghan, Prince Harry said that members of the British royal family frequently leak information about one another, calling it “a dirty game.”

The streaming service said that the first three episodes of the show would be accessible on Thursday amid extensive rumours about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may say about the other royals.

In interviews, the prince has claimed that he is now only barely on speaking terms with the rest of the family, particularly with his father, King Charles, and older brother, Prince William, the successor to the throne.

In response to inquiries for comment on Monday, Buckingham Palace did not immediately provide any information regarding the documentary series.

However, if more claims are made against the royal family, royal experts and hundreds of monarchists are confident that Prince William would respond on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in the US for an official visit, the first trailer for the Harry and Meghan documentary was made public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex clearly intended to make a spectacle out of William and Kate’s visit, as evidenced by the teaser.

