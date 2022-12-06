Prince William upset with Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s wish to keep Archie’s birth a secret baffled brother Prince William.

Prince Harry’s wish to keep Archie’s birth a secret baffled brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex was morbidly “obsessed” with keeping the birth of his first child a secret, which worried the Prince of Wales.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl explains: “One source described Harry as being “almost morbidly obsessed” with keeping Archie’s birth as secret as possible, breaching the unwritten contract between the royals and public.

“Harry and Meghan had wanted some time as a new family before they presented their son Archie to the world. A brief photo opportunity with a single reporter to ask questions took place two days after the birth in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.”

Speaking about William’s reaction to the decision, royal expert Robert Lacey writes in Daily Mail: “William did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son in May 2019.

“This impression was confirmed by the failure of William and Kate to visit the new arrival for a full eight days,” he noted.

