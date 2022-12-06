Prince William wishes Warren Gatland good luck. as Wales’ rugby coach

Prince William wished Warren Gatland well as Wales rugby coach.

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, wished Warren Gatland luck in his new role as Wales rugby coach.

Prince William tweeted, “Thank you, Wayne, for everything you’ve done for @WelshRugbyUnion.” I was made royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union in 2016 and have been involved as vice patron since 2007. We hope the best for you in the future.

“Best wishes to Warren Gatland as he prepares for the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup.”W”

Warren Gatland was hired for a second time as the coach of Wales on Monday. He replaced Wayne Pivac, who was fired less than a year before the World Cup.

Gatland will be in charge of Wales for the 2023 Six Nations and the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, according to the Welsh Rugby Union. “with the ability to go through the next World Cup cycle up to and including Australia 2027.”

During Gatland’s first time in charge, from 2008 to 2019, Wales had one of its most successful periods. They won four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams, and made it to two World Cup semi-finals.