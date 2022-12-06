Advertisement
  • Queen’s chaplain warns Harry and Meghan of causing ‘civil war’
Queen’s chaplain warns Harry and Meghan of causing ‘civil war’

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

  • Queen’s chaplains stated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing a “civil war.”
  • Gavin Ashenden served the Queen for nine years, from 2008 to 2017.
  • The Royal Family should be deeply concerned about the documentary series.”
One of the Queen’s chaplains said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are turning the Royal Family into a “civil war.”

Richard Eden says that Dr. Gavin Ashenden said that he served the Queen for nine years, from 2008 to 2017. In a newspaper article, Richard wrote about what the chaplain had said. “The Royal Family should be deeply concerned about the documentary series.”

He also said that the chaplain thought Harry and Meghan were to blame for the bad feelings between the senior royals.

“I’m afraid they have to be very worried.” “Meghan and Harry have created a kind of existential civil war, and there’s no doubt at all they’re capable of landing severe damage on the Royal Family, partly because they’re fitting in with a certain social mindset, and society is divided into two halves, a reactionary and a progressive half,” he said.

“The progressive half will support them without thinking, and the reactionary half, the conservative half, if I can call it that, has no protection against them.”

“It would be much better if this civil war weren’t happening, but it is, and it will cause damage all around,” the 68-year-old told Richard.

