Rain of ‘dislikes’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry documentary trailer

  • More than 400,000 people disapproved of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary trailers.
  • Over 281,000 individuals “disliked” the first trailer, while 22,000 gave it a thumbs up.
  • Just 120,000 disliked the second trailer, which had Harry lash out at the “family hierarchy”.
According to Daily Mail, more than 400,000 people disapproved of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary’s teasers.

On the day Prince William and Kate Middleton landed in the US for the Earthshot Prize presentation, the first trailer was made public.

The release of the teaser at the wrong time infuriated millions of royal fans, who claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were trying to make Kate and William’s trip to the US look bad.

Over 281,000 individuals “disliked” the initial trailer, which received more than seven million views.

Daily Mail stated that only 22,000 people gave the trailer a thumbs up, using a well-known online service.

120,000 individuals disapproved of the second trailer, which had Harry lash out at the “family hierarchy.” Just 22,000 people have “liked” it.

The amount of “dislikes” reveals that on social media, people who support Prince William and Kate Middleton outnumber those who support Prince and Meghan Markle.

