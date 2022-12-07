Royal fans angry with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Advertisement
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton continue to follow the Instagram of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • Lady Susan Hussey resigned from her job at Buckingham Palace after making racist comments.
  • Nozgi Fulani was criticised by hundreds of monarchy supporters.
One of Queen Elizabeth’s closest friends, Lady Susan Hussey, who worked at Buckingham Palace for more than 60 years, abruptly resigned after making “racist” statements to Sistah Space’s Ngozi Fulani, disappointing royal followers.

Supporters of the British royal family were also enraged by the fact that Prince William and other members of the family declined to stand up for her.

Nozgi Fulani was criticised by hundreds of monarchy supporters and academics for claiming Lady Susan, one of Prince William’s godmothers, was racist.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were touring the US at the time of the events.

To make Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to the US even more unwelcome, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled the first trailer for their Netflix documentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may attack the royal family, according to the documentary’s teasers.

Since his brother began criticising the royal family after relocating to the US, royal supporters have been pleading with Prince William to tell him to stop.

Despite all of this, Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Instagram account, which they used while they were employed as royals.

