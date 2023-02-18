Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Butler to Princess Diana wants Prince Harry and William to be aware of all ‘confidential secrets’
Butler to Princess Diana wants Prince Harry and William to be aware of all ‘confidential secrets’

Butler to Princess Diana wants Prince Harry and William to be aware of all ‘confidential secrets’

Articles
Advertisement
Butler to Princess Diana wants Prince Harry and William to be aware of all ‘confidential secrets’

Butler to Princess Diana wants Prince Harry and William to be aware of all ‘confidential secrets’

Advertisement
  • Princess Diana’s former butler has admitted that he wants Prince William.
  • This claim comes after Mr Burell’s numerous admissions about Diana’s “trust” in him.
  • He claims that his prostate cancer diagnosis has put everything in perspective.
Advertisement

 

Princess Diana‘s former butler has admitted that he wants Prince William and Prince Harry to be aware of “all the truths” that exist behind Palace doors.

He claims that his prostate cancer diagnosis has “put everything in perspective” and that he wants to talk to the heir and spare “before it’s too late.”

He even believes the information has the potential to reunite the brothers, as their mother “desperately would have wished.”

His admissions have been made, and during the course of his chat, Mr Burell said, “I know some of it isn’t pretty, but if I leave this place and go somewhere else they’ll never know.”

“I think they should know,” he also claimed before adding, “I think Diana would say to me, ‘Paul, you must make this a priority. You must go and see my boys’.”

Advertisement

This claim comes after Mr Burell’s numerous admissions about Diana’s “trust” in him.

Also Read

King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla’s well-wishers on her health
King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla’s well-wishers on her health

The health of Queen Consort Camilla, who has tested positive for coronavirus....

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shania Twain confesses that she curses less when she's in the UK
Shania Twain confesses that she curses less when she's in the UK
King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla's well-wishers on her health
King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla's well-wishers on her health
Meghan Markle's 'celebrity status' may impact on Samantha Markle's case
Meghan Markle's 'celebrity status' may impact on Samantha Markle's case
Sharmila Tagore discusses special scripts for Amitabh Bachchan & Anupam Kher
Sharmila Tagore discusses special scripts for Amitabh Bachchan & Anupam Kher
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry excluded from Queen's Commonwealth Trust website
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry excluded from Queen's Commonwealth Trust website
Late Queen Elizabeth II inspired Prince Louis' unusual yet endearing name for King Charles
Late Queen Elizabeth II inspired Prince Louis' unusual yet endearing name for King Charles
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story