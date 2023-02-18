Butler to Princess Diana wants Prince Harry and William to be aware of all ‘confidential secrets’

Princess Diana’s former butler has admitted that he wants Prince William.

This claim comes after Mr Burell’s numerous admissions about Diana’s “trust” in him.

He claims that his prostate cancer diagnosis has put everything in perspective.

Advertisement

Princess Diana‘s former butler has admitted that he wants Prince William and Prince Harry to be aware of “all the truths” that exist behind Palace doors.

He claims that his prostate cancer diagnosis has “put everything in perspective” and that he wants to talk to the heir and spare “before it’s too late.”

He even believes the information has the potential to reunite the brothers, as their mother “desperately would have wished.”

His admissions have been made, and during the course of his chat, Mr Burell said, “I know some of it isn’t pretty, but if I leave this place and go somewhere else they’ll never know.”

“I think they should know,” he also claimed before adding, “I think Diana would say to me, ‘Paul, you must make this a priority. You must go and see my boys’.”

Advertisement

This claim comes after Mr Burell’s numerous admissions about Diana’s “trust” in him.

Also Read King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla’s well-wishers on her health The health of Queen Consort Camilla, who has tested positive for coronavirus....