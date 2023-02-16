Charles met with chants and huge placards in Milton Keynes

He was met with boos and anti-monarchy chants.

The 74-year-old monarch went near the fences.

The King’s visit to Milton Keynes was announced earlier.

When the head of state arrived in Milton Keynes, he was met with boos and anti-monarchy chants. Charles arrived at The Church of Christ the Cornerstone in the English city hours after republican protestors began gathering.

The King, who was accompanied only by his security detail, appeared unfazed by protesters chanting “Not our King” and holding bright yellow signs decrying his unelected role.

Rather than walking away, the 74-year-old monarch went near the fences, where there were both booing protestors and cheering royal fans, and began shaking hands and exchanging words with some of his supporters.

After a few minutes with the Union Jack-waving crowd, the King walked inside the church with a huge smile on his face to attend the reception attended by members of the local community and Milton Keynes officials.

The King’s visit to Milton Keynes was announced earlier this month, and the city is currently celebrating its new city status.

Queen Camilla was supposed to accompany Charles today, but she had to cancel her plans earlier this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

