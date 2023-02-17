Designers ‘horrified’ when they saw how Diana’s dress

Lady Diana Spencer’s wedding gown is one of history’s most iconic fashion looks.

Elizabeth and David Emanuel designed the gown, which cost around £9,000

The designers were “horrified” when they saw how creased Diana’s dress had become after seeing her at the church.

Advertisement

Lady Diana Spencer’s wedding gown is easily remembered as one of history’s most iconic fashion looks. While many were taken with the dramatic gown, it may come as a surprise that not everyone was pleased with the bride’s final look on her wedding day.

Diana, then 20, stepped out of her carriage at St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981, wearing an antique lace and ivory silk taffeta gown designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel – but they weren’t impressed with the final look.

The dress had taken months to prepare, and the designers had gone to great lengths to keep the design a secret. However, when the film was finished, Elizabeth admitted to feeling ‘faint’ when she saw Diana.

The gown was said to have cost around £9,000 and featured six different fabrics, classic puffed-up sleeves, and over 10,000 pearls in total.

The veil was made from 25 yards of silk taffeta, 100 yards of tulle crinoline, and 150 yards of netting. It was then followed by a 25-foot train of hand-embroidered silk.

Advertisement

The designers, on the other hand, were “horrified” after seeing how creased Diana’s dress had become after seeing her at the church.

During an appearance on ITV’s Invitation to the Royal Wedding in 2018, Elizabeth admitted she ‘felt faint’ when she saw Diana in her wedding gown.

She said: “We did know it would crease a bit but when I saw her arrive at St Paul’s and we saw the creasing I actually felt faint.

“I was horrified, really, because it was quite a lot of creasing. It was a lot more than we thought.”

Also Read Prince Harry should be searched for Netflix wire at the coronation Prince Harry should be searched for a wire at the King's coronation...

Advertisement