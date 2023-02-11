Expert says royals should seek peace with Prince Harry and Meghan

royal family should seek peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This would help to reverse recent damage and signal royal pride: Expert.

There is also a tension by the idea of a “diverse” coronation.

If the royals — or their advisers — were smart, they would seek peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, wrote Autumn Brewington, associate opinion editor while adding that the royal family should welcome the couple from the United States to the monarch’s coronation.

The revelation comes only days after King Charles asked Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to help him arrange for Prince Harry to attend his coronation.

The British also said that Prince William does not want Harry to be invited because he believes his younger brother will steal the show.

According to sources, William will respect his father’s choice if Harry and Meghan are invited.

“There’s also a tension between the idea that this will be a “diverse” coronation and the question of whether Charles embraces the mixed-race part of his family. The sight of Charles, in crown, holding up Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, on coronation day would go a long way to reverse recent damage. It could also signal royal pride in their family’s diversity — or at least acknowledge the value in reflecting more of the people over whom the king reigns,” she wrote in her opinion piece titled “Time for the royal family to make up with Harry and Meghan. Now.”

She added, “Whatever one thinks of Harry and Meghan, the monarchy depends on optics. Royal parades and processions are routine spectacles with a singular goal: engendering goodwill and support for what is ultimately an elitist, classist, hereditary institution. Smearing the palace machinery — or dishing on family dysfunction — ruins the mystique.”

