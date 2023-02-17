Experts say ‘nothing’ would be ‘enough’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Paul Burrell believes that nothing will ever be enough for Harry and Meghan.

Princess Diana’s former butler, made these assertions in an interview.

“A £2million property on the royal estate at Windsor didn’t seem to be enough.”

Advertisement

Analysts warn that ‘nothing’ will ever be ‘enough’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, made these assertions in a recent interview.

He asserted that there, “[The Queen] did so many things which are unprecedented to try and get them to fit into the Royal Family but in vain because it didn’t seem to be enough.”

“A £2million property on the royal estate at Windsor didn’t seem to be enough. Royal titles and jewels didn’t seem to be enough.”

“To bend over backwards and to take Meghan on her first engagement to Chester wasn’t enough, to offer Meghan the chance at having Sophie Wessex to mentor her on her royal programmes weren’t enough, to say to Meghan ‘you can continue acting if you like, if that’s what you want’, wasn’t enough.”

“Nothing seems to have been enough to make them want to stay, so I think to myself you can try all you like, if they were so minded to leave the Royal Family, which they were, nothing was going to persuade them to stay.”

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on Met Gala Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to become Hollywood royalty. Prince...