Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Experts say ‘nothing’ would be ‘enough’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Experts say ‘nothing’ would be ‘enough’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Experts say ‘nothing’ would be ‘enough’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Articles
Advertisement
Experts say ‘nothing’ would be ‘enough’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Experts say ‘nothing’ would be ‘enough’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Paul Burrell believes that nothing will ever be enough for Harry and Meghan.
  • Princess Diana’s former butler, made these assertions in an interview.
  • “A £2million property on the royal estate at Windsor didn’t seem to be enough.”
Advertisement

Analysts warn that ‘nothing’ will ever be ‘enough’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, made these assertions in a recent interview.

He asserted that there, “[The Queen] did so many things which are unprecedented to try and get them to fit into the Royal Family but in vain because it didn’t seem to be enough.”

“A £2million property on the royal estate at Windsor didn’t seem to be enough. Royal titles and jewels didn’t seem to be enough.”

“To bend over backwards and to take Meghan on her first engagement to Chester wasn’t enough, to offer Meghan the chance at having Sophie Wessex to mentor her on her royal programmes weren’t enough, to say to Meghan ‘you can continue acting if you like, if that’s what you want’, wasn’t enough.”

“Nothing seems to have been enough to make them want to stay, so I think to myself you can try all you like, if they were so minded to leave the Royal Family, which they were, nothing was going to persuade them to stay.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on Met Gala
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on Met Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to become Hollywood royalty. Prince...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles' Coronation on one condition
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles' Coronation on one condition
Shehzada box office: Trade experts predict a weak 6 crore opening for the film
Shehzada box office: Trade experts predict a weak 6 crore opening for the film
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'dumb and stupid'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'dumb and stupid'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story