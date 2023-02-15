Experts say Prince Harry and Meghan “seeking ultimate destruction”

Harry and Meghan are seeking to destroy the Royal Family.

King Charles must protect William and Kate at all costs.

This remark was made by Dan Wootton in his new column.

According to experts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “seeking ultimate destruction” of the Royal Family, and Prince Harry is assisting in the process.

The writer stated, “Harry and Meghan are seeking ultimate destruction, not a compromise.”

“So if Charles wants to proceed with naively thinking the Sussexes can be included at the Coronation without causing any damage, it’s on him to make sure that the Prince of Wales is completely insulated from any form of forced reunion or conversation, either in public or private.”

“Of course, it’s desperately sad that relations have reached this nadir, but that is entirely the responsibility of Harry and Meghan.”

“The easiest scenario for everyone involved is that they stay away from the Coronation altogether and celebrate Archie’s birthday in California.”

“But if Charles is hellbent on the Sussexes seeing him crowned in person, he must protect the feelings and reputation of helpless William and Kate at all costs.”

