Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Experts say Prince Harry and Meghan “seeking ultimate destruction”
Experts say Prince Harry and Meghan “seeking ultimate destruction”

Experts say Prince Harry and Meghan “seeking ultimate destruction”

Articles
Advertisement
Experts say Prince Harry and Meghan “seeking ultimate destruction”

Experts say Prince Harry and Meghan “seeking ultimate destruction”

Advertisement
  • Harry and Meghan are seeking to destroy the Royal Family.
  • King Charles must protect William and Kate at all costs.
  • This remark was made by Dan Wootton in his new column.
Advertisement

According to experts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “seeking ultimate destruction” of the Royal Family, and Prince Harry is assisting in the process.

This remark was made by News broadcaster Dan Wootton in his new column.

The writer stated, “Harry and Meghan are seeking ultimate destruction, not a compromise.”

“So if Charles wants to proceed with naively thinking the Sussexes can be included at the Coronation without causing any damage, it’s on him to make sure that the Prince of Wales is completely insulated from any form of forced reunion or conversation, either in public or private.”

“Of course, it’s desperately sad that relations have reached this nadir, but that is entirely the responsibility of Harry and Meghan.”

“The easiest scenario for everyone involved is that they stay away from the Coronation altogether and celebrate Archie’s birthday in California.”

Advertisement

“But if Charles is hellbent on the Sussexes seeing him crowned in person, he must protect the feelings and reputation of helpless William and Kate at all costs.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry received good news on Valentines day
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry received good news on Valentines day

Harry and Meghan's close friend celebrated their baby announcement. Top photographer Misan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was "hopeless" and considered a life without acting
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story