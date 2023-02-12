Experts says Prince William ‘had enough’ of Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • Prince William and Kate are attempting to steer the Windsor ship.
  • Coronation is being made more difficult by the presence of Prince Harry.
  • Allison Pearson writes in most recent work for the New Zealand Herald.
Experts warn that Prince William has had ‘enough’ of Prince Harry and can no longer tolerate him.

Allison Pearson, royal author, in his most recent work for the New Zealand Herald.

Pearson stated, “Just imagine how the Waleses must be feeling. William inspired by his grandmother’s steadfast example. Kate providing emotional intelligence and high glamour – witness her firecracker appearance in a red trouser suit on Monday night. Both are clearly doing their level best to help steer the Windsor ship through uncharted, post-Elizabethan waters.”

“Yet, now, they face the already daunting prospect of the Coronation being turned into a nerve-racking and embarrassing ordeal by the presence of Prince Harry and his wife.”

