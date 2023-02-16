Final chance for Prince Harry to mend ties with Prince William

Prince William and Prince Harry will have one final chance.

King Charles has asked Archbishop to mediate an agreement.

Prince William is reluctant to invite Harry.

According to a royal insider, Prince William and Prince Harry will have one final chance to save their friendship when they rejoin during their father’s coronation in May.

Following Harry’s declaration in his book that he wants William “back” in his life, the couple has been cautioned that it is “now or never” to heal fences.

According to a publication, the coronation could offer the perfect ground to bring William and Harry together to discuss their issues with each other.”

“The longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation,” the outlet quoted the insider as saying.

“The Palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry.”

King Charles is alleged to have asked Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to mediate an agreement for Harry and William to attend his coronation.

It was also said that William was reluctant to inviting Harry to the coronation.

