Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Final chance for Prince Harry to mend ties with Prince William

Final chance for Prince Harry to mend ties with Prince William

Articles
Advertisement
Final chance for Prince Harry to mend ties with Prince William

Final chance for Prince Harry to mend ties with Prince William

Advertisement
  • Prince William and Prince Harry will have one final chance.
  • King Charles has asked Archbishop to mediate an agreement.
  • Prince William is reluctant to invite Harry.
Advertisement

According to a royal insider, Prince William and Prince Harry will have one final chance to save their friendship when they rejoin during their father’s coronation in May.

Following Harry’s declaration in his book that he wants William “back” in his life, the couple has been cautioned that it is “now or never” to heal fences.

According to a publication, the coronation could offer the perfect ground to bring William and Harry together to discuss their issues with each other.”

“The longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation,” the outlet quoted the insider as saying.

“The Palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry.”

King Charles is alleged to have asked Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to mediate an agreement for Harry and William to attend his coronation.

Advertisement

It was also said that William was reluctant to inviting Harry to the coronation.

Also Read

Prince Harry demands meeting with Charles, William before he travels to UK
Prince Harry demands meeting with Charles, William before he travels to UK

Prince Harry demands meeting with Charles, William before he travels to UK....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kylie Jenner has no plans to get along with her Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner has no plans to get along with her Travis Scott
Bushra Ansari opens up about slapping Yumna zaidi in 'Tere Bin'
Bushra Ansari opens up about slapping Yumna zaidi in 'Tere Bin'
Aditya was tricked into joining the series by The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra
Aditya was tricked into joining the series by The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra
Faysal Quraishi' daughter Hanish Qureshi's unseen new pictures
Faysal Quraishi' daughter Hanish Qureshi's unseen new pictures
Prithviraj  posts a photo with Aamir Khan at a lavish Rajasthan wedding
Prithviraj  posts a photo with Aamir Khan at a lavish Rajasthan wedding
Fatima Effendi shares family pictures from Murree vacation
Fatima Effendi shares family pictures from Murree vacation
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story