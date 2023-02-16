George and Charlotte’s exciting trip on TV show set

Prince and Princess of Wales went on a low-key adventure.

The four prominent royals were moved by security.

Parents took Prince George and Princess Charlotte with them.

According to sources, the Prince and Princess of Wales went on a low-key adventure with their elder son and daughter in the fantasy world of Middle Earth. On Friday, Kate and Prince William were reportedly given a late-night private tour of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power set.

According to a source, the doting parents took with them Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, while four-year-old Prince Louis remained at home in Windsor.

The four prominent royals were moved by security to a forest in Buttersteep Rise, Ascot, where they met members of the TV show’s cast and were shown around the set.

The cast and stars of Rings of Power, whose first season reportedly cost £385,475,700, are currently filming its second season.

A source told The Sun: “William is a huge fan of the films so jumped at the chance.

“They were introduced to the major cast members and were shown around the set.

“It was all hugely exciting for George and Charlotte who loved looking at the props and how everything was laid out.

“Louis stayed at home as it was a bit late in the evening for him.

“They were accompanied by security and it was very low-key. It was a huge honour for the cast, too.”

Martin Freeman, who performed as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit trilogy, previously stated that the Prince of Wales is an huge fan of JRR Tolkien’s books.

The actor and the royal exchanged a few words at the London premiere of the first Hobbit film.

Kate was not by her husband’s side because she had been admitted to the hospital due to severe morning sickness during her pregnancy.

the actor stated in the following week.”William wanted to be there at the premiere as Kate was in hospital at the time so he obviously wanted to be there.

“He knew all the facts about Middle Earth and I think I kept him talking too long.

“You know the protocol, you have got to let them say what they want to say and let them move on but I think I was boring him a little bit as I held onto him talking about Middle Earth.”

This reported trip to Middle Earth marked the start of Charlotte and George’s half-term holidays.

In September, the children began attending Lambrook School, a prestigious school spread across 52 acres in the Berkshire countryside, just a short drive from Adelaide Cottage, where the Wales family resides.

The Prince and Princess of Wales avoided engagements this week in order to spend quality time with their children.

