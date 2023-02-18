George, Charlotte, and Louis are all on half-term break in February

The Prince and Princess of Wales are taking a break from royal duties this week, and it’s all because of their children.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are all on half-term break in February, so their parents are no doubt spoiling them with fun activities.

And it appears that William and Kate took their older children, George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, on a “hugely exciting” trip to the set of a hit TV show.

They reportedly went to meet the cast of the Lord of the Rings spin-off The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video, as well as tour the set.

They are said to have visited the set, which is located in Ascot near Windsor, last Friday, the first day of the school holidays.

William is said to be a huge fan of the Lord of the Rings movies and “jumped at the chance” to visit the set.

According to a source, “It was all very exciting for George and Charlotte, who were fascinated by the props and the way everything was set up.

“Louis stayed at home because it was late in the evening. They were accompanied by security, and the occasion was low-key.

William’s fondness for the Hobbit films and franchise was revealed in 2014, when actor Martin Freeman, who plays Bilbo Baggins in the films, met the prince at The Hobbit movie premiere.

“He was a nice guy,” Martin, 51, once said. He is the most ardent royal supporter. We have fans all over the world; it is a very popular book.

“William obviously wanted to be there at the premiere because Kate was in the hospital at the time.

“He knew everything there was to know about Middle Earth, and I think I kept him talking for too long.

