Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Journalist says Prince Harry reads everything about him and Meghan
Journalist says Prince Harry reads everything about him and Meghan

Journalist says Prince Harry reads everything about him and Meghan

Articles
Advertisement
Journalist says Prince Harry reads everything about him and Meghan

Journalist says Prince Harry reads everything about him and Meghan

Advertisement
  • Harry pays close attention to what is written about him and wife.
  • One of his biggest fans may have been writing for a magazine.
  • He used to spend a lot of time reading online comments.
Advertisement

According to British writer Richard Palmer, Prince Harry pays close attention to what is said about him and his wife.

The royal journalist stated: “I think one of Harry’s biggest faults is he does pay a lot of attention to what is written about him and his wife and that’s always been the case.”

He recalls “I can remember being on a tour to the US with him; it was the tour where he went to Colorado to see the Warrior Games which gave him the idea for the Invictus games.”

Palmer said, “It was a really interesting tour but he did say at one point during that trip that he had been looking at a story in Heat magazine and I think one of his biggest fans might have been writing for Heat magazine at the time.

The writer said, “We were all wondering, why are you worrying about what’s being said in these gossip magazines?”

He continued: “I know that [Harry] used to spend a lot of time pouring over the comments from the public under online stories.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘are poor compared to their neighbours’; Expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘are poor compared to their neighbours’; Expert

Prince Harry will be rendered obsolete by Meghan Markle's ambitions in the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hansika Motwani responds to claims that her mother injected her with hormones
Hansika Motwani responds to claims that her mother injected her with hormones
Islamabad leopard incident angers social media users
Islamabad leopard incident angers social media users
Princess Diana's former butler willing to share her 'secret'
Princess Diana's former butler willing to share her 'secret'
Anupam responds to Prakash Raj's criticism of The Kashmir Files as a
Anupam responds to Prakash Raj's criticism of The Kashmir Files as a "nonsense film"
Prince Andrew hopeful to join Meghan and Harry in America
Prince Andrew hopeful to join Meghan and Harry in America
Helen claims that out of respect for Salma Khan, she would conceal herself in a car
Helen claims that out of respect for Salma Khan, she would conceal herself in a car
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story