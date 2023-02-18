Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton and Prince William disappoints David Walliams

Kate Middleton and Prince William disappoints David Walliams

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton and Prince William disappoints David Walliams

Kate Middleton and Prince William disappoints David Walliams

Advertisement
  • David Walliams was disappointed by absence of William and Kate.
  • David was expecting the couple at Courchevel ski resort.
  • The resort is very popular with celebrities.
Advertisement

David Walliams, a children’s author and TV personality, claimed he was disappointed not to see Prince William and Kate Middleton at a famous hotspot in France.

He told about his time at Courchevel in the French Alps last year: “We happened to be at the same ski resort and it was only because someone came up to me and said: ‘You’re the second celebrity I’ve seen today,’ and I was like, ‘ok well who’s the first?’ and he said Prince William, so I knew we’d been at the same place. I was kind of hoping to bump into them.”

“With the helmets, they’re probably not very recognized so they can just enjoy themselves. It’s like famous people with Covid masks.”

“The resort is very popular with celebrities, with Geri Horner, Roman Abramovich, George Clooney, the Beckhams and Lionel Richie all having holidayed there.”

Also Read

Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand

 William and Kate issued a public message of support after Cyclone Gabrielle...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's discussion on family planning
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's discussion on family planning
Prince Harry criticized for hypocrite comments about 'privacy'
Prince Harry criticized for hypocrite comments about 'privacy'
Meghan Markle old post about royal family resurfaces
Meghan Markle old post about royal family resurfaces
Journalist says Prince Harry reads everything about him and Meghan
Journalist says Prince Harry reads everything about him and Meghan
Brad Pitt sends beautiful flowers to Ines de Ramon for Valentine’s Day
Brad Pitt sends beautiful flowers to Ines de Ramon for Valentine’s Day
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly parted ways 
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly parted ways 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story