Kate Middleton and Prince William disappoints David Walliams

David Walliams was disappointed by absence of William and Kate.

David was expecting the couple at Courchevel ski resort.

The resort is very popular with celebrities.

Advertisement

David Walliams, a children’s author and TV personality, claimed he was disappointed not to see Prince William and Kate Middleton at a famous hotspot in France.

He told about his time at Courchevel in the French Alps last year: “We happened to be at the same ski resort and it was only because someone came up to me and said: ‘You’re the second celebrity I’ve seen today,’ and I was like, ‘ok well who’s the first?’ and he said Prince William, so I knew we’d been at the same place. I was kind of hoping to bump into them.”

“With the helmets, they’re probably not very recognized so they can just enjoy themselves. It’s like famous people with Covid masks.”

“The resort is very popular with celebrities, with Geri Horner, Roman Abramovich, George Clooney, the Beckhams and Lionel Richie all having holidayed there.”

Also Read Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand William and Kate issued a public message of support after Cyclone Gabrielle...