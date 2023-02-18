Kate Middleton is retaliating against Meghan Markle with major changes: Expert says

According to a royal authority, the Princess of Wales is purportedly “getting revenge” on Meghan Markle by reorganising her staff.

As her new private secretary, Kate is rumoured to have hired brand management expert Alison Corfield, who has been characterised as a “straight-talking, ball breaker.”

She will be Kate’s top assistant, and the 51-year-old was previously Jamie Oliver’s head of campaigns, where she oversaw the TV chef’s campaigns to combat childhood obesity and lower the amount of junk food served in schools.

Her appointment is unusual, according to a source, because she will “shake things up” at Kensington Palace and is “a bit out there.”

And Duncan Larcombe, a royal biographer and authority, believes Kate’s new position is highly significant.

He said this while appearing on The Royal Beat on True Royalty TV: “Given her age as the link between younger people and the elderly members of the [Royal] Family who are still in the spotlight of the news and photographs, Kate is under pressure to get it right.

“When they hire people from outside to come in and get all brand-savvy and clever, you always feel a little uneasy because things can go wrong.

But, in my opinion, isn’t this Kate getting back at Meghan right now?

Kate’s new position is timed to the beginning of her comprehensive campaign to increase awareness of young children’s development.

She wants to emphasise the importance of a child’s formative years through the Shaping Up project, which she refers to as her “life’s work.”

The princess made the following statement during a speech at the initiative’s launch last month: “The campaign is fundamentally about bringing attention to the crucial importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become.

