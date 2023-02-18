Advertisement
Kate Middleton ready to take revenge from Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ready to take revenge from Meghan Markle

Articles
Kate Middleton ready to take revenge from Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ready to take revenge from Meghan Markle

  • Kate Middleton is using her role as Princess of Wales.
  • Kate Middleton to push out negative energy in the family.
  • Duncan Larcombe believes this is her revenge on Meghan Markle.
Experts believe Catherine Middleton is plotting her vengeance on Meghan Markle.

According to royal critic Duncan Larcombe, Kate Middleton is utilizing her role as Princess of Wales to push out negative energy in the family.

According to Duncan Larcombe: “The pressure on Kate’s shoulders to get it right, because she’s of an age where she’s that bridge between younger people and the elderly members of the family that are still at the forefront of the news and the pictures.

“You always get a little bit nervous when they recruit people from outside to come and get all brand-savvy and clever and it can go wrong.

“But I think personally for now, this is Kate’s revenge on Meghan isn’t it?” he notes.

