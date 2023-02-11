Kate Middleton was annoyed by ‘third wheel’ Prince Harry

Prince Harry wrote that Kate gave him the cold shoulder.

Prince Harry wished for a close relationship.

He imagines himself having a close relationship with his brother.

According to Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William gave him the cold shoulder once he moved into his new house.

The Duke of Sussex writes in his memoir ‘Spare’ that he wished for a close relationship with the Waleses, which his elder brother did not welcome.

“It felt good to be out of the badger sett. But even better to be just across the way from Willy and Kate. I looked forward to popping in all the time. Look! It’s Uncle Harry! Ello! Just thought I’d stop by. Holding a bottle of wine and an armful of kiddie presents. Dropping to the floor and wrestling with little George.”

Harry continues to write about scenarios he imagines himself having with his brother.

“Will you stay for supper, Harold? Love to! But it didn’t work out that way. They were half a football pitch away, just beyond a stone courtyard, so close that I could see their nanny pass by all the time with the pram, and I could hear their elaborate renovations. I assumed they’d have me over any minute now. Any day. But day after day it didn’t happen. I get it, I thought. They’re busy! Building a family! Or maybe…they don’t want a third wheel?”

