Kate Middleton’s ‘magical ring’ was given by Prince Harry

Kate’s blue sapphire engagement ring may have helped her.

Expert claims ring has “mystical powers” capable of altering the wearer’s life.

Rumours are that ring helped her score Prince William.

Kate Middleton’s 12-carat blue sapphire engagement ring may have helped her score a successful match with Prince William, citing a jewellery expert.

According to the site, Princess Diana chose the ring after then-Prince Charles proposed, and it was first inherited by Prince Harry.

In 2011, the Duke of Sussex presented it to Prince William to propose to Catherine.

According to jeweller Steven Baker, sapphires have long been featured in a long list of stones said to have “mystical powers” capable of altering the wearer’s life.

“Princess Diana’s engagement ring has a stunning sapphire, but it’s not just for decoration,” he said.

"Royal jewellery has shone with gemstones that possess 'Mystical Powers' since the Middle Ages. Mainly sapphires are renowned for strengthening fidelity and commitment as well as bringing stability and prosperity to the financial situation."

