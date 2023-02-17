Advertisement
Articles
  • King Charles and Prince William are said to have declined Prince Harry’s request.
  • The Mirror reported that before flying to Britain for the historic coronation.
  • King Charles “simply won’t have the time” to work things out with Harry.
King Charles and Prince William are said to have declined Prince Harry‘s request to attend the coronation in May in exchange for a bribe.

The Mirror reported that before flying to Britain for the historic coronation, the Duke of Sussex wants to consult with his father and brother, Prince William.

According to the report, Prince Harry has not communicated with Charles or William since the publication of his explosive memoir Spare.

According to the Daily Beast, the monarch is apparently ignoring Prince Harry‘s request because he is more focused on his big day.

According to the source, King Charles “simply won’t have the time” to work things out with Harry.

And, of course, William isn’t interested in apologising because their brotherly bond is far more strained than Charles and Harry’s, according to the source.

