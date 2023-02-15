Advertisement
King Charles appreciates Turkey-Syria earthquake responders

Articles
  • King Charles III has praised the work of volunteers.
  •  He met with volunteers from the Turkish and Syrian diasporas in London.
  •  The UK government has sent 76 search-and-rescue personnel.
King Charles III has praised the work of volunteers who are distributing food, blankets, and warm clothes to families impacted by earthquakes in Turkey and northwestern Syria.

The British met with volunteers from the Turkish and Syrian diasporas in London on Tuesday to boost their relief efforts following the earthquakes that killed over 37,000 people and left thousands maimed and homeless in the region.

The Royal Family sent images of the King on their official Twitter account with the caption: “Following a series of devastating earthquakes in the region, The King has met members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora communities in London to show his support to those affected during this difficult time. Over 13 million people have been impacted across Turkey and Syria.”

In the photos, Charles can be seen shaking hands with charity workers and chatting with them as they packed scarves, blankets, sweaters, and boxes of cookies as part of earthquake relief activities at West London Turkish Volunteers (WLTV).

Syria’s House, a temporary Syrian community tent in Trafalgar Square in downtown London, was also formally opened by Prince William and Harry’s father, 74.

The UK government allegedly dispatched 76 search-and-rescue personnel and equipment as an urgent response to the accident on February 6, and has subsequently laid out further help, including tents and blankets.

