King Charles faces many protestors at Milton Keynes visit

Republic, the main UK campaigning group for the election of a head of state, has announced a protest in Milton Keynes today. The protest will take place during King Charles‘s visit to the city, which was announced earlier this month. Camilla was supposed to accompany him, but she had to cancel after testing positive for Covid.

The anti-monarchy association wrote on Twitter: “We’re off to Milton Keynes today, to ask the King some questions. You can join the protest at the Church of Christ Cornerstone.”

A spokesman told while speaking about the upcoming protest: “Republic is concerned about recent police harassment of peaceful protesters at royal events. We’re determined to get the message across that it’s ok to protest against the royals.

“Instead of a pointless Coronation, we need a serious public debate.

“We believe the British public should be asked, do you want Charles or a choice? The tide is starting to turn against the monarchy and we need a serious debate about its future.”

This is the latest in a series of anti-monarchy protests that have taken place across the country in recent months.

Following the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, the number of people vocally expressing their support for the election of a head of state during royal appearances seems to have grown in recent months.

On September 11, 2013, three days after the late monarch’s death, a man named Symon Hill was arrested – and later released – by police after allegedly making anti-monarchist remarks at a proclamation ceremony for King Charles III.

Later, he was charged with using threatening or abusive words or engaging in disorderly behaviour that was likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress.

However in January, the Crown Prosecution Service overturned the police force’s decision to charge him.

In September, Barrister Paul Powlesland was detained by police and asked to provide his information after holding up a blank piece of paper in London’s Parliament Square.

Mr Powlesland later claimed on Twitter that he had been warned that if he expressed his anti-monarchy sentiments on the piece of paper, he would be arrested.

He tweeted: “He confirmed that if I wrote ‘Not My King’ on it, he would arrest me under the Public Order Act because someone might be offended.”

Mr Powlesland also posted a video in which a portion of his conversation with the cop could be heard.

The Met Police issued a statement at the time in response to the viral tweet, in which deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy stated, “The public absolutely have a right to protest and we have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place and we will continue to do so.”

During two separate walkabouts months after his accession to the throne, two protestors threw eggs at King Charles.

A protestor holding up a blank piece of paper recently disrupted the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first official visit to Cornwall since they inherited the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

The man was initially among royal fans waiting outside the National Maritime Museum to see the two royals.

After lifting the blank sign and seemingly protesting the institution of monarchy, he was led away from the crowd by police officers.

The Sun’s royal correspondent Matt Wilkinson claimed the man later told him, when asked why he protested: “It’s the 21st century we don’t need a monarchy any more, it’s f***ng ridiculous”.

