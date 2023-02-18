King Charles hosted reception at Palace in support of global biodiversity action

Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes
King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in support of global biodiversity action, on Friday.
King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in support of global biodiversity action.
The event, which brought together Ministers, CEOs, and indigenous representatives, provided an opportunity to discuss the practical implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework.
Among the guests were the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, The Rt Hon Thérèse Coffey MP, and UK government ministers.
The King also met with several CEOs from the Sustainable Markets Initiative, as well as Ministers from various international governments and indigenous representatives.
For more than five decades, King Charles has been a champion of the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.
