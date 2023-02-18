Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • King Charles hosted reception at Palace in support of global biodiversity action
King Charles hosted reception at Palace in support of global biodiversity action

King Charles hosted reception at Palace in support of global biodiversity action

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles hosted reception at Palace in support of global biodiversity action

King Charles hosted reception at Palace in support of global biodiversity action

Advertisement
  • King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in support of global biodiversity action.
  • The King also met with several CEOs from the Sustainable Markets Initiative.
  • King Charles has been a champion of the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.
Advertisement

 

King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in support of global biodiversity action, on Friday.

King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in support of global biodiversity action.

The event, which brought together Ministers, CEOs, and indigenous representatives, provided an opportunity to discuss the practical implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Among the guests were the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, The Rt Hon Thérèse Coffey MP, and UK government ministers.

The King also met with several CEOs from the Sustainable Markets Initiative, as well as Ministers from various international governments and indigenous representatives.

Advertisement

For more than five decades, King Charles has been a champion of the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.

The event, which brought together Ministers, CEOs, and indigenous representatives, provided an opportunity to discuss the practical implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Among the guests were the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, The Rt Hon Thérèse Coffey MP, and UK government ministers.

The King also met with several CEOs from the Sustainable Markets Initiative, as well as Ministers from various international governments and indigenous representatives.

For more than five decades, King Charles has been a champion of the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.

Also Read

Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes
Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes

King Charles made his first social media post after meeting anti-monarchy activists...

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral
Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral
Insidious fans make me so proud, says Rose Byrne
Insidious fans make me so proud, says Rose Byrne
Butler to Princess Diana wants Prince Harry and William to be aware of all 'confidential secrets'
Butler to Princess Diana wants Prince Harry and William to be aware of all 'confidential secrets'
Kellie Pickler's husband dead in apparent suicide
Kellie Pickler's husband dead in apparent suicide
Kubra Khan Lights Up the Fashion at Kanwal Malik’s Store Launch
Kubra Khan Lights Up the Fashion at Kanwal Malik’s Store Launch
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story