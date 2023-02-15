Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  King Charles' invitation for coronation to Harry judged as 'odd decision'
King Charles’ invitation for coronation to Harry judged as ‘odd decision’

King Charles’ invitation for coronation to Harry judged as ‘odd decision’

King Charles’ invitation for coronation to Harry judged as ‘odd decision’

King Charles’ invitation for coronation to Harry judged as ‘odd decision’

  • King Charles has create controversy with his expected decision.
  • King Charles to invite Harry and Meghan to the Coronation in May.
  • Experts believes that Harry and Meghan have rejected the olive branch extended.
King Charles III, who has so far avoided the nasty game of denigrating his own people, has created controversy with his expected decision to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Coronation in May.

Dominique Samuels, a royal critic, feels that Charles’ contentious decision to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his historic ceremony would annoy Britons.

Samuels informed Chris Kenny about her thoughts about the Duke’s expected reaction: “By inviting them and them turning down the invitation and not attending, it looks like they have rejected the olive branch that’s so obviously been extended.”

“Rather than the other way around, which is how the narrative by Harry and Meghan tends to be spun.”

The majority of the UK population views the couple’s invitation to the Coronation as a “odd decision,” considering that they would “likely be booed” among the audience, and they add: “This is an odd decision when people know that they will likely be booed in the crowd during the coronation, and that will obviously be an unwelcomed distraction for what is supposed to be a momentous occasion.”

Kinsey Schofield, a royal commentator says that a source close to the Royal Family had stated Harry and Meghan were encouraged to speak about “nothing but the weather” before the coronation.

Hugo Vickers previously stated that Harry will decline the offer and will not accept it unless certain conditions are satisfied, including an apology from the royal family. The historian said,  “Harry has made it clear that he has certain conditions before he will accept any invitation. It is always possible to reconcile if both parties are willing to do so … but I don’t think the Harry side will budge.”

