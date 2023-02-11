King Charles prepares to send coronation invites to Prince Harry

King Charles III could shock Prince Harry on coronation day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be stripped of their royal titles....
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to King Charles’ coronation.
His Majesty is allegedly planning to send invitations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the coming month, hoping for a prompt response from his youngest son.
“They’re on the list and planning is well underway to make sure the proceedings run as smooth as possible – without any drama,” a Whitehall source said.
Despite the invitation, the Palace did not want both Prince William and Prince Harry to be photographed together. As a result, the estranged brothers will be separated in Westminster Abbey.
Meanwhile, Afua Hagan, a royal expert, believes the couple will attend the coronation.
“Attending the Coronation is the first step on the road to reconciliation,” she says.
