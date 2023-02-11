Advertisement
  King Charles prepares to send coronation invites to Prince Harry
King Charles prepares to send coronation invites to Prince Harry

Articles
King Charles prepares to send coronation invites to Prince Harry

  • Prince Harry and Meghan have been invited to King Charles’ coronation.
  • Palace did not want William and Harry to be photographed together.
  • Afua Hagan believes the couple will attend.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to King Charles’ coronation.

His Majesty is allegedly planning to send invitations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the coming month, hoping for a prompt response from his youngest son.

“They’re on the list and planning is well underway to make sure the proceedings run as smooth as possible – without any drama,” a Whitehall source said.

Despite the invitation, the Palace did not want both Prince William and Prince Harry to be photographed together. As a result, the estranged brothers will be separated in Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, Afua Hagan, a royal expert, believes the couple will attend the coronation.

“Attending the Coronation is the first step on the road to reconciliation,” she says.

