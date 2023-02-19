King Charles say no to face-to-face meeting with Prince Harry

Charles denied due to the publication of his memoir.

According to a source, King Charles has ruled out a face-to-face meeting with his son Prince Harry before of his coronation.

With the publication of his tell-all memoir titled ‘Spare,’ the Duke’s relationship with the royal family deteriorated even worse.

The queen is expected to disappoint the Duke of Sussex’s ambitions for a pre-coronation get-together.

According to Daniela Elser, a royal analyst, the refusal for a pre-coronation meeting amounted to a brutal snub for Harry.

She said, “Charles has reportedly refused to blink in the trans-Atlantic showdown he is currently locked into with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and won’t be acceding to his bolter of a son’s number one demand.”

She added, “The simple reason? Charles is too busy. “Ooh, burn indeed.”

Prince Harry has stated that his participation in the coronation will be contingent on King Charles and Prince William.

