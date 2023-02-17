Advertisement
King Charles spotted ‘waving’ at Milton Keynes protesters

  • King Charles III came upon a gathering of anti-monarchy protestors.
  •  The event was organised by “Republic.”
  • The death of Queen Elizabeth II in September raised concerns.
While on a walkabout in Milton Keynes, north of London, King Charles III came upon a gathering of anti-monarchy protestors.

Protesters put up yellow placards with the words “Not my king,” joining a mob waving Union Jack flags.

King’s fans tweeted a photo of him waving at his detractors.

The event was organised by “Republic,” an organisation that advocates for the abolition of the monarchy and the election of a head of state in the United Kingdom.

According to the Milton Keynes Citizen, Charles “ignored the small banner-waving group” of about 20 demonstrators.

Graham Smith, the leader of the Republic, stated on Twitter:  “I asked Charles why he’s wasting money on the coronation. He didn’t want to answer.”

“We’re determined to get the message across that it’s OK to protest against the royals,” he added.

Republic has stated that it would oppose the coronation on May 6.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II in September raised concerns about the royals’ future under Charles and his queen consort Camilla, as the family has been shaken by criticism from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as sex crime claims against Prince Andrew.

After the queen’s death, some anti-royal protestors have been detained for staging solitary pickets, after protest regulations was tightened.

Charles was attending a church event to commemorate Milton Keynes becoming a city as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities.

