Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles to face protesters at Milton Keynes visit

King Charles to face protesters at Milton Keynes visit

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles to face protesters at Milton Keynes visit

King Charles coronation’s preparation and planning going well 

Advertisement
  • Republic is a British republican lobbying organisation.
  • Republic is an anti-monarchy organisation.
  • Republic fights for a de jure parliamentary republic.
Advertisement

Republic, an anti-monarchy organisation, said it planned to organise “a limited protest” when King Charles visits Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, tomorrow to celebrate the city’s new status.

Hundreds of royal followers online chastised the organisation for publicising the protest against the king.

Republic is a British republican lobbying organisation that advocates for the monarchy of the United Kingdom to be replaced with a de jure parliamentary republic.

The organisation has also declared that “On 6th May the eyes of the world will be on the coronation. This is the moment we make our objection loud, visible and impossible to ignore. Pledge to add your voice to the call for a republic.”

Also Read

King Charles coronation’s preparation and planning going well 
King Charles coronation’s preparation and planning going well 

The countdown to the coronation of King Charles is still going strong....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Fans surround Ram Charan's car as he arrives at Simhachalam Temple
Fans surround Ram Charan's car as he arrives at Simhachalam Temple
J.K. Rowling responds to criticism of her remarks on Anti-trans
J.K. Rowling responds to criticism of her remarks on Anti-trans
Amna Ilyas performs a groovy dance in a viral video
Amna Ilyas performs a groovy dance in a viral video
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can't stop smiling in unseen wedding pics
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can't stop smiling in unseen wedding pics
Kajol describes knitting while doing makeup as
Kajol describes knitting while doing makeup as "multitasking at its finest"
Shazeal Shoukat shines brightly in traditional black clothing
Shazeal Shoukat shines brightly in traditional black clothing
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story