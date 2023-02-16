King Charles to face protesters at Milton Keynes visit

Republic is a British republican lobbying organisation.

Republic, an anti-monarchy organisation, said it planned to organise “a limited protest” when King Charles visits Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, tomorrow to celebrate the city’s new status.

Hundreds of royal followers online chastised the organisation for publicising the protest against the king.

Republic is a British republican lobbying organisation that advocates for the monarchy of the United Kingdom to be replaced with a de jure parliamentary republic.

The organisation has also declared that “On 6th May the eyes of the world will be on the coronation. This is the moment we make our objection loud, visible and impossible to ignore. Pledge to add your voice to the call for a republic.”

