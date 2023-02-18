King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla’s well-wishers on her health

Meghan Markle’s ‘celebrity status’ may impact on Samantha Markle’s case
The health of Queen Consort Camilla, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has been updated by King Charles.
During a walkabout outside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone during his visit to Milton Keynes, the monarch commented on Camilla’s health.
“She’s getting better,” King Charles said to a well-wisher.
Buckingham Palace announced Monday that Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time.
“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” said a statement from the palace.
As a result, she has cancelled all public appearances this week.
Camilla, 75, tested positive for the virus for the first time almost a year ago, a few days after her husband, then Prince Charles, caught the disease.
