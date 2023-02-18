Advertisement
  • King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla’s well-wishers on her health
King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla's well-wishers on her health

King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla’s well-wishers on her health

King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla’s well-wishers on her health

King Charles updates to Queen Consort Camilla’s well-wishers on her health

  The health of Queen Consort Camilla, who has tested positive for coronavirus.
  She's getting better, King Charles said to a well-wisher.
  As a result, she has canceled all public appearances this week.
The health of Queen Consort Camilla, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has been updated by King Charles.

During a walkabout outside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone during his visit to Milton Keynes, the monarch commented on Camilla’s health.

“She’s getting better,” King Charles said to a well-wisher.

Buckingham Palace announced Monday that Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time.

“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” said a statement from the palace.

As a result, she has cancelled all public appearances this week.

Camilla, 75, tested positive for the virus for the first time almost a year ago, a few days after her husband, then Prince Charles, caught the disease.

