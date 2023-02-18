Advertisement
  Meghan Markle and Prince Harry excluded from Queen's Commonwealth Trust website
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry excluded from Queen's Commonwealth Trust website

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ignored by King Charles and Prince William.
  • King Charles and Prince William had turned down Prince Harry’s request for a meeting.
  • Netflix docuseries about the California-based royal couple, canceled after they took aim at the Commonwealth in it.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have suffered another major setback following reports that they have been ignored by King Charles and Prince William.

According to the Daily Express, Meghan and Harry have been removed from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust website as part of its relaunch.

Prior to their retirement as senior working royals, Harry and Meghan served as president and vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), which was established in April 2018.

‘Harry and Meghan,’ the Netflix docuseries about the California-based royal couple, has been cancelled after they took aim at the Commonwealth in it.

Earlier, it was reported that King Charles and Prince William had turned down Prince Harry’s request for a meeting in exchange for attending the coronation in May.

