Meghan Markle claimed her independence with microaggression

According to one fashion expert, a small detail at Meghan’s wedding may have been a hint that the Duchess of Sussex would approach royal life in her own unique way. Meghan Markle‘s hairstyle for her wedding, which was estimated to cost the taxpayer £32 million, was a chic look with hair falling around her face and framing it. Her hairstylist described the look as a “messy bun,” and it had a soft, relaxed vibe.

The Wardrobe Consultant’s stylist Hallie Abrhams, however, thought the look could have been more polished. She stated to Express: “I thought it was very pretty, but it did bother me a little bit that her hair was sort of falling. And a wedding’s not the time. I don’t think you want your hair loose and going astray.”

She suggested that the style could have been a subtle nod to independence from the future Duchess. Hallie said: “Like an exertion of her own independence in little microaggressions.”

Hallie claims the royal could have used her style as a member of the Royal Family to communicate her sense of self. Hallie said: “Little things to say like, oh, this is me, and that’s how I’m gonna do it.”

Meghan’s fashion choices drew criticism from royal fans on several occasions. The Duchess wore a pink off-the-shoulder gown to Trooping the Colour. The look was deemed “inappropriate” by Twitter users.

One wrote at the time: “I do feel her choice of an off-the-shoulder dress was pushing it for HRH Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday celebration. I have a feeling she’s going to push the limits a little too much?!”

Another said: “Off the shoulder is inappropriate day wear at the Trooping or any official engagement.”

Meghan wore an olive green dress and hat with Prince Louis’ christening. Fans noticed that everyone else in the family, including Carole and Pippa Middleton, was dressed in a light blue hue. Princes William, Charles, and Harry all wore light blue ties as well.

As a child, Meghan Markle dreamed of being a “royal rebel,” according to articles resurfaced on her blog The Tig. The piece, which she wrote two years before meeting Prince Harry, was about Kate and William’s wedding.

“Little girls dream of being princesses,” she wrote in a 2014 blog post. I, for one, was concerned with She-Ra, Princess of Power.

“For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here.”

She went on: “Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

According to Hallie, members of the Royal Family often use their clothing to communicate without using words.

“One can look at what the Royals wear to many, many occasions, and they really are the epitome of speaking before you’ve opened your mouth.

“I think there is a lot of forethought put into it. Some of it is protocol. You have to wear some colour, you have to wear a hat here or you need to wear stockings.

“Sometimes it’s, ‘I’m gonna go to this country and I’m going to send a message because I’m going to wear a designer from there’.

“If you’re a fashion nerd you could really spend days down the rabbit hole and dissect all of it. And for those that don’t know or don’t care, they’re still getting the message. almost like a subconscious message.”

