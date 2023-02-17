Advertisement
  Meghan Markle fighting for her own popularity as Prince Harry faces redundancy
Meghan Markle fighting for her own popularity as Prince Harry faces redundancy

Meghan Markle fighting for her own popularity as Prince Harry faces redundancy

Meghan Markle fighting for her own popularity as Prince Harry faces redundancy

Meghan Markle fighting for her own popularity as Prince Harry faces redundancy

  • Royal experts fear Prince Harry will be rendered obsolete as his wife.
  • Meghan Markle, pursues her own quest for fame and fortune.
  • Meghan is looking for someone who will maximise her popularity and make her famous and wealthy.
Royal experts fear Prince Harry will be rendered obsolete as his wife, Meghan Markle, pursues her own quest for fame and fortune.

During his most recent interview, royal author and biographer Tom Bower made this claim.

“What’s interesting is the people she goes to,” he told . Who will maximise Meghan’s popularity, who will make her famous and wealthy?”

“Harry was one step, but will she keep Harry for long? Perhaps Harry will become redundant to her ambitions in the near future. They’re poor compared to their neighbours, and Meghan feels that more than anything.”

“That’s why she was so dissatisfied with Frogmore, she wanted a palace, not five cottages knocked into a small home in Windsor.”

The author also wondered if Prince Harry held the same beliefs during his time with the outlet, and questioned, “Is he really as money-orientated as she is?”

The couple’s rumored greed was also brought into the equation and Mr Bower chimed in to say, “It was very noticeable when Harry said he was going to give a large chunk of his advance from his sensational book to charity, is now just a little bit.”

“And he hasn’t quantified it. So, I think they’re keeping the money but parading themselves as philanthropists and people too are anxious to help.”

