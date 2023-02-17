Advertisement
Meghan Markle has a 'cruel nickname' : Queen Camilla

  •  Queen Camilla began referring to Meghan Markle as “the minx” on the day of their departure from England.
  • This was in an effort to reassure King Charles that he had done the best he could as a father.
  • Camilla was also suspicious of Meghan’s adventures from Los Angeles and referred to her as a “Tungsten.”
The day Meghan Markle left the UK with Prince Harry, Queen Camilla reportedly shared a ‘rather cruel’ nickname she’d created.

Tom Bower, a royal author and biographer, has shared this insight.

He made the shocking admission that Queen Camilla began referring to Meghan Markle as “the minx” on the day of their departure from England.

According to Mr Bower, the Queen spoke up in an effort to reassure King Charles that he had “done the best he could” as a father.

In light of that, the often “tight lipped” Camilla even went as far as to raise “suspicion” regarding the Duchess of Sussex.

“From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventures from Los Angeles,” Mr Bower also explained, according to a report by media outlet

“She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy.”

The King, on the other hand, referred to his daughter-in-law as a “Tungsten” because she is “tough and unbending” like the metal.

“Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life because he can be a bit of a softie,” an insider close to the Mail on Sunday revealed. It’s turned into a term of endearment.”

Also Read

Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes
Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes

King Charles made his first social media post after meeting anti-monarchy activists...

 

