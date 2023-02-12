Meghan Markle has the ‘perfect excuse’ to skip King Charles’ coronation

Meghan Markle will have an excuse to skip King Charles’ coronation,

Meghan Markle will have an excellent excuse to skip King Charles’ coronation, according to royal analyst Charles Rae, even if her husband Prince Harry attends the event in May.

He stated that Archie, Harry and Meghan’s son, turns four on the same day as King Charle’s coronation.

The analyst told that Meghan Markle might stay behind to celebrate Archie’s birthday.

Rae said the King “wants his son to be there” because “he is his son” and it is “a big thing and a big event for Britain”.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the King has asked Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to mediate an agreement for Harry and William to attend the coronation.

According to reports, Prince William does not want Harry to attend the coronation because he believes his younger brother would steal the show.

