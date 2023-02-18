Meghan Markle old post about royal family resurfaces

Meghan Markle’s old blog post paints a different picture of her.

Blog post includes negative comments about the role of royal brides.

Meghan has frequently said that she knew nothing about the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle spent an entire piece to commenting on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in her now-defunct blog The Tig, which she deleted after she began dating Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has frequently stated that she knew nothing about the Royal Family before to her romance with Prince Harry.

Andrew Bolt responded when her old post reappeared online:”She’s been found out again not quite telling the truth, to put it mildly.

He said, “She’s often claimed she never knew much about the Royal Family at all before meeting Harry. But an old blog post by Meghan Markle has now been uncovered which paints a very different picture.”

Talking about Meghan’s old post Contributor Daisy Cousens said, “Meghan also included some rather “negative” comments about the role of royal brides within the family and how they help perpetuate the idea of royal life among young girls.”

