Meghan Markle penned down Kate’s fantasy and endless conversations

Meghan Markle wrote about “Princess Kate” and the “pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation” concerning her. Since marrying into the Royal Family in 2018, Meghan and Kate Middleton have frequently clashed with the general public due to various comparisons. Meghan and Harry starred in their own Netflix documentary series before Harry released his tell-all memoir Spare, which suggested Meghan and the Princess of Wales had an often tense relationship.

Meghan ran lifestyle blog The Tig in 2014, two years before she met Harry and while she was still starting in hit US drama Suits. She covered topics like food, fashion, and beauty in her own words.

One resurfaced entry features the Duchess of Sussex commenting on Kate and Prince William’s glittering royal wedding three years earlier.

She wrote: “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power.

“For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here.”

Meghan, who now lives in California with Harry and their two young children, Archie and Lilibet, explained that many women carry the princess fantasy into adulthood.

She continued: “Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

The Tig was closed down in April 2017, just under a year after her relationship with Harry became public knowledge.

she wrote in a heartfelt message to her fans “To all my Tig friends.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity.

“You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being “the change you wish to see in the world.”

“Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are expected to be invited to King Charles’s Coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

It remains to be seen whether the couple accepts the invitation, as tensions remain high in the event of recent allegations against the Royal Family in the Netflix documentary series and Harry’s book.

The King is said to want his youngest son to attend the Coronation, but Meghan may have a “way out” of attending the historic ceremony.

But Angela Levin, a royal biographer, also warned there could be a “toxic atmosphere” if Harry attends, “because what he’s said since the Jubilee has actually been too horrible for words, and they’re all furious with him.

She then added “he might do a quick there and back without Meghan”, and was then asked by TalkTV’s Mike Graham if this “way out” for Meghan attending the Coronation is Archie’s birthday.

Ms Levin replied: “They could say that she was staying at home for the birthday. However, if anybody could make any judgement about Meghan, the chance of wearing a snazzy tiara would go down very well.

“Because nobody’s quite so interested in them any more, but people feel that they are to be counted.

“So she’s there with a glittery tiara, I think she’d love it – never mind the kid’s birthday.”

