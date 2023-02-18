Meghan Markle, Prince Harry becomes “laughing stock” after new episode of South Parke

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become a “laughing stock.”

Angela Levin says “Ouch! This is cringe-making stuff.”

South Park mocked Harry’s memoir and media endeavours.

With their participation in the latest episode of South Park, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become a “laughing stock” in the United States, according to royal pundit Nile Gardiner.

He called the portrayal of the “prince of Canada and his wife’s” search for privacy “highly accurate.”

The cartoon comedy purportedly mocked Harry’s tell-all memoir and the couple’s varied media endeavours without mentioning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Angela Levin, a royal novelist, turned to Twitter to share her thoughts, stating “Ouch! This is cringe-making stuff.”

Richard Palmer said,”So the makers of South Park have lampooned Harry and Meghan mercilessly, much more so than the teaser hinted.”

He wrote, “A sign the Sussexes have really made it in the US or further evidence of a loss of support?”

