  Meghan Markle, Prince Harry received good news on Valentines day
  • Harry and Meghan’s close friend celebrated their baby announcement.
  • Top photographer Misan Harriman took to Instagramto honour the day.
  • The images were taken in Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home’s garden.
Misan Harriman, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close friend who revealed the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy news in 2021, celebrated their baby announcement on Valentine’s Day.

Top photographer Misan Harriman took to Instagram two years ago to honour the day with photographs of Meghan and Harry’s pregnancy announcement as a Valentine’s Day present to his pals.

He said, “Two years ago today, I helped my friends announce some wonderful news, #happyvalentinesday” followed by a heart emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman)

Misan shared Meghan and Harry’s gorgeous photographs on Valentine’s Day 2021, revealing the Duchess was expecting her second child.

The images were taken in Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home’s garden.

Lilibet was born to the royal couple on June 4, the same year.

Prince Harry reveals horrifying comments of media over Princess Charlotte’s birth
Prince Harry reveals horrifying comments of media over Princess Charlotte’s birth

Prince Harry speaks about media's reaction to Charlotte's birth. Harry was reminded...

