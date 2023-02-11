Meghan Markle’s ex employee shares personal experience

Rebecca Sananes provided professional advice for LA residents.

Rebecca explains differences between life in New York and Los Angeles.

Her comments are being used to criticize the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Rebecca Sananes, former Head of Archewell Audio, has provided some professional advise for folks in the California metropolis of Los Angeles.

She stated, “In LA career success is measured by your proximity to other people and how famous they are. What dinner party you are going to what clubs you are invited to. Everything is about who you know.”

In answer to a comment on social media, she described the differences between life in New York and Los Angeles.

Despite the fact that she did not mention Prince Harry or Meghan Markle, the couple’s detractors are using her comments to criticise the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke’s tell-all biography “Spare” and Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary have recently made news.

People are wondering whether the royal family will invite the couple to King Charles’ coronation in May, based on what they claimed in their documentary and book.

