  • Meghan Markle’s “web of lies” is “finally catching up with her”
  • Lady C addressed Samantha Markle’s civil court case in Florida.
  • Samantha wins or loses in court Meghan has lost in the court of public opinion.
  • Meghan will ever be able to recover from the revelations.
Experts and commentators are ecstatic that Meghan Markle‘s rumored “web of lies” has finally caught up with her.

During an interview host Dan Wootton, Lady Colin Campbell made this admission.

Lady C addressed Samantha Markle’s civil court case in Florida, saying that their “web of lies” has “finally come back to haunt them.”

“Without a doubt, the reality is there is a possibility that this case might be disallowed and it will be dismissed without prejudice, which would mean that Samantha will have the opportunity to reissue proceedings which she will do if she has too.”

“But the reality is whether Samantha wins or loses in court Meghan has lost in the court of public opinion, and everyone now knows Meghan is a vicious liar, a very manipulative, nasty human being who has no compulsion about destroying her loving father and her disabled sister.”

“And there is absolutely no way in my opinion that Meghan will ever be able to recover from the revelations that Samantha’s lawsuit has exposed her as having possessed.”

Later on, she also added, “I mean the reality is that Samantha has done what her father couldn’t do because he couldn’t afford to sue people when he should really have sued people.”

“But this is not about money, this is about justice, honour and integrity. This is about stopping a vicious liar from producing the reputation of decent, innocent people.”

