Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Most recent episode of ‘South Park’ featured “Prince and Princess of Canada
Most recent episode of ‘South Park’ featured “Prince and Princess of Canada

Most recent episode of ‘South Park’ featured “Prince and Princess of Canada

Articles
Advertisement
Most recent episode of ‘South Park’ featured “Prince and Princess of Canada
Advertisement
  • The most recent episode of ‘South Park’ featured “Prince and Princess of Canada.
  • Harry and Meghan are reportedly dissatisfied with how they are portrayed in the episode.
  • The most recent episode of the show featured “Prince and Princess of Canada.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been brutally mocked by some TV presenters following the release of their Netflix docuseries, are reportedly consulting with their legal team about taking legal action against a ‘South Park’ ‘hurtful’ parody of the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear “very concerned” about their celebrity status in the United States. It demonstrates how far they have fallen after being royally mocked by the satirical cartoon.

The most recent episode of ‘South Park’ featured “Prince and Princess of Canada,” a young royal couple who beg for privacy while drawing attention to themselves repeatedly. On a recent episode, they are referred to as the “dumb prince and his stupid wife.”

The episode is filled with jabs at the California-based couple, with the show’s star, Stan, dubbing them the “dumb prince and his stupid wife,” while another character, Kyle, complains about the private jet parked outside their house.

This appears to have legal ramifications, as with so many things with Meghan and Harry. Their couple’s lawyers are investigating the incident to determine what went wrong and what could be turned into something more sinister.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly dissatisfied with how they are portrayed in the episode. There have been reports and speculations that the Sussexes are considering suing the show, as the ex-royals enjoy a good legal fight.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘very concerned’ about their declining popularity in US
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘very concerned’ about their declining popularity in US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to be concerned about their celebrity...

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Varun Dhawan makes halwa for David Dhawan
Varun Dhawan makes halwa for David Dhawan
Aamir Khan shook hands and smiled for photos
Aamir Khan shook hands and smiled for photos
Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about making a historical film in India
Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about making a historical film in India
Meghan Markle is expecting her third child
Meghan Markle is expecting her third child
Jongho of the K-pop group Ateez was followed while being broadcast live
Jongho of the K-pop group Ateez was followed while being broadcast live
Plans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'spectacularly backfiring'
Plans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'spectacularly backfiring'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story