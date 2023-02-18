The most recent episode of ‘South Park’ featured “Prince and Princess of Canada.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly dissatisfied with how they are portrayed in the episode.

The most recent episode of the show featured “Prince and Princess of Canada.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been brutally mocked by some TV presenters following the release of their Netflix docuseries, are reportedly consulting with their legal team about taking legal action against a ‘South Park’ ‘hurtful’ parody of the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear “very concerned” about their celebrity status in the United States. It demonstrates how far they have fallen after being royally mocked by the satirical cartoon.

The most recent episode of ‘South Park’ featured “Prince and Princess of Canada,” a young royal couple who beg for privacy while drawing attention to themselves repeatedly. On a recent episode, they are referred to as the “dumb prince and his stupid wife.”

The episode is filled with jabs at the California-based couple, with the show’s star, Stan, dubbing them the “dumb prince and his stupid wife,” while another character, Kyle, complains about the private jet parked outside their house.

This appears to have legal ramifications, as with so many things with Meghan and Harry. Their couple’s lawyers are investigating the incident to determine what went wrong and what could be turned into something more sinister.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly dissatisfied with how they are portrayed in the episode. There have been reports and speculations that the Sussexes are considering suing the show, as the ex-royals enjoy a good legal fight.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘very concerned’ about their declining popularity in US Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to be concerned about their celebrity...