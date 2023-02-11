Photo: King Charles III officially releases coronation ’emblem’

The Coronation symbol of King Charles III has been revealed.

The symbols features the flowers of all regions of United Kingdom.

It will feature throughout the historic events in May.

The official Coronation symbol of King Charles III has been revealed. His Majesty, who will be crowned on May 6, 2023, will receive the St Edward crown.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family has announced: “The emblem will feature throughout the historic events in May, including street parties, community gatherings and on official merchandise.

The Palace adds: “The design features the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland, paying tribute to The King’s love of the natural world.

“Together, the flowers create the shape of St Edward’s Crown, with which HM will be crowned in May.

Meanwhile, His Majesty will be joined for the occasion by members of his family. However, the participation of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has not been confirmed.

