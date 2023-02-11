Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Photo: King Charles III officially releases coronation ’emblem’
Photo: King Charles III officially releases coronation ’emblem’

Photo: King Charles III officially releases coronation ’emblem’

Articles
Advertisement
Photo: King Charles III officially releases coronation ’emblem’

Photo: King Charles III officially releases coronation ’emblem’

Advertisement
  • The Coronation symbol of King Charles III has been revealed.
  • The symbols features the flowers of all regions of United Kingdom.
  • It will feature throughout the historic events in May.
Advertisement

The official Coronation symbol of King Charles III has been revealed. His Majesty, who will be crowned on May 6, 2023, will receive the St Edward crown.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family has announced: “The emblem will feature throughout the historic events in May, including street parties, community gatherings and on official merchandise.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Advertisement

The Palace adds: “The design features the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland, paying tribute to The King’s love of the natural world.

“Together, the flowers create the shape of St Edward’s Crown, with which HM will be crowned in May.

Meanwhile, His Majesty will be joined for the occasion by members of his family. However, the participation of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has not been confirmed.

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles prepares to send coronation invites to Prince Harry
King Charles prepares to send coronation invites to Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan have been invited to King Charles' coronation. Palace...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
John Legend feels
John Legend feels "happy" to change his daughter's diapers
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story