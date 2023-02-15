Advertisement
Prince Andrew earns the title of 'longest man in lockdown'

Prince Andrew earns the title of ‘longest man in lockdown’

  • Prince Andrew dubbed the “longest man in lockdown” due to his exile.
  • Source close to him claiming he is the family’s most despised member.
  • He was forced to settle out of court with a multi-million pound settlement.
Advertisement

Prince Andrew has been dubbed the “longest man in lockdown” due to his continuous exile from the royal family over se* assault claims, with a source close to him even claiming that he is the family’s most despised member.

The disgraced Duke of York is attempting to re-enter the public spotlight after falling out of favour due to a se* abuse scandal and his links to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but a source close to him says he is likely to stay unpopular despite his recent attempts.

An individual close to Andrew informed that he was now “the longest man in lockdown” and had “become the Millwall of the Royal Family.”

It is worth noting that Millwall FC fans have a well-known chant that goes something like ‘no one likes us, we don’t care’.

Virginia Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of se*ual assault, and despite his denials, the Duke of York was compelled to settle out of court with a multi-million pound settlement.

Prince Andrew’s military honours and titles were withdrawn as a result of the court settlement, and he was compelled to resign as a working royal.

Advertisement

This comes as rumours claim that Prince Andrew wants to reveal previously classified materials that might help him rebuild his reputation.

